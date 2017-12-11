2018 Golden Globes: Here’s the List of Nominees

Awards season is just around the corner, and things will kick off with the 75th Golden Globe Awards, which will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. The annual event highlights the best of the year’s TV and movies, and this year’s nominations were announced on Monday.
Big Little Lies cleaned up in the TV categories, with the acclaimed HBO miniseries scoring six nominations. Feud: Bette and Joan earned four, while fan-favorite drama This Is Us nabbed three, along with The Handmaid’s Tale and Fargo.
On the movie side, Margot Robbie made a splash with her heralded role in I, Tonya, earning a nod for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy). The movie earned three nominations, tying with The Greatest Showman and Dunkirk. The Shape of Water leads the movie pack with seven nominations, followed by The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri which each earned six while Lady Bird has four.
New faces are present in several major categories this year, with actors Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name), Alison Brie (GLOW), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why) and Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver) all scoring their first nominations for their work in both TV and film.
The show will be hosted by Late Night host Seth Meyers.
See the nominations below.
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Coco
Loving Vincent
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Director (Motion Picture)
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Molly’s Game
Best Original Score (Motion Picture)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of Water
Phantom Thread
The Post
Dunkirk
Best Foreign Film
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Best Original Song (Motion Picture)
Ferdinand – ‘Home’
Mudbound – ‘Mighty River’
Coco – ‘Remember Me’
The Star – ‘The Star’
The Greatest Showman – ‘This Is Me’
Best Television Series (Drama)
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
Best Television Series (Comedy)
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick
William H. Macy – Shameless
Eric McCormack – Will & Grace
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Alison Brie – Glow
Issa Rae – Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Frankie Shaw – SMILF
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)
Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law – The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Geoffrey Rush – Genius
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)
Jessica Biel – The Sinner
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor (Television)
Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
David Thewlis – Fargo
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
Best Supporting Actress (Television)
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz – This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Photo Credit: HBO