Watch: Nikki Bella Reveals Brie Bella Had a C-Section After 22 Hours of Labor

Birdie Joe Danielson is already loved by so many!

Nikki Bella opened up about her adorable niece and her twin sister’s delivery at the 2017 Fox Upfronts in New York City.

“Birdie’s amazing!” she gushed. “She’s just the cutest thing in the whole world. Honestly, immediate unconditional love!”

Bella is already an incredibly proud aunt! “[It’s] very natural for me,” she said. “It’s my twin sister, you know what I mean? So, it’s just an immediate bond there.”

On the other hand, her fiancé John Cena, who was at the Upfronts to promote American Grit, said he’s still getting used to the idea of being an uncle. “It’s uncharted waters for me,” he explains. “But we’ll figure out.”

The 33-year-old WWE star also spoke about her sister’s delivery and recovery after welcoming her first child with husband Daniel Bryan.

“She’s feeling good,” she shared. “She’s healing and she’s feeling great every day. I mean, it’s definitely a struggle for women in the beginning, and it should be. I saw what they put their bodies through, and oh my gosh! I give all the moms in the world so much credit. That is not easy, labor. I think it takes minimum a week to heal from that.”

The Total Divas star revealed her sister was in labor for 22 hours and was seemingly too fit to give birth naturally, so her doctors performed a C-section instead.

“She tried to go natural, and it was like eight or 10 hours into it had to get an epidural and then in the end had to get a C-section,” she said. “Her abs were too tight! Go figure. Leave it to the WWE Superstar, abs too tight!”

