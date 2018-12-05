Watch: Kate Gosselin Was Sent Into A Panic At Her Sextuplets’ 12th Birthday Party

When you are planning a birthday party for sextuplets, there are bound to be a few problems.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of Kate Plus 8, Kate Gosselin plans an extravagant scavenger hunt for her sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Leah and Joel’s 12th birthday, PEOPLE reports.

“The morning of the party, the kids’ energy was through the roof,” says Gosselin, 41, in the clip. “I was still worried down to the last minute if everything would make sense and work. They were just chomping at the bit to get going and weren’t even really listening to my instructions.”

When the mother of eight was ready to start the party, she gathered the group of kids into the driveway to explain the rules.

“Attention! This is important,” she says, “Here’s the deal. The idea is, I am going to give you … oh dear. I have a little problem.”

“I go to give them their first clue and I realize sitting in front of me is the second clue … that I forgot to plant,” she later tells the camera sheepishly. “And [it] was like that hot-cold panic — I was like: ‘Oh my gosh. What an idiot.’ “

The TLC star thought quickly on her feet and took the kids to the backyard so she could come up with a new plan to move the second clue.

Kate got away with the problem, but her daughter Hannah knew something had gone wrong.

