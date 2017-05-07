U.S. Bobsled Gold Medalist Steven Holcomb Found Dead at the Olympic Training Center

Olympic champion bobsledder Steven Holcomb passed away on Saturday at the age of 37.

He was found dead in his room at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York. The U.S. Olympic Committee confirmed his death with a statement to PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The entire Olympic family is shocked and saddened by the incredibly tragic loss today,” said U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun. “Steve was a tremendous athlete and even better person, and his perseverance and achievements were an inspiration to us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve’s family and the entire bobsledding community.”

The cause or manner of Holcomb’s death has not been released.

Holcomb competed in three Olympic Winter Games and medaled in two. In the 2010 Vancouver games, Holcomb took home a gold medal and at the 2014 Sochi games, he won two bronze medals for the two-man and four-man bobsled.

Sad news for the bobsled and skeleton community as we mourn the loss of bobsled legend Steven Holcomb. https://t.co/YlG9t7V5rb pic.twitter.com/D6ZZsEmprO — USA Bobsled Skeleton (@USBSF) May 6, 2017

His death was very sudden and devastated his teammates. “It would be easy to focus on the loss in terms of his Olympic medals and enormous athletic contributions to the organization,” said USA Bobsled & Skeleton CEO Darrin Steele in a statement, “but USA Bobsled & Skeleton is a family and right now we are trying to come to grips with the loss of our teammate, our brother and our friend.”

More News:

This article originally appeared on Womanista.