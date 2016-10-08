Tony Almeida Emerges From The Shadows For ’24: Legacy’ Reboot

24: Legacy is bringing back the character everybody loves to hate: Tony Almeida.



Almeida's character arc was as interesting as it was tumultuous. He was a kind, loving and caring husband one season, and a ruthless, backstabbing criminal the next. He's survived being beaten, killed off, imprisoned and more, and now he's returning to the franchise's reboot to do what Almeida does best: keep viewers at the edge of their seats.

(Photo: 24.Wikia)

"Tony Almeida is one of the most indelible personalities in the 24 universe, at times loyal and loving," said Legacy's co-showrunners Manny Coto and Evan Katz. "Other times an utterly amoral, ruthless mercenary. Carlos Bernard has done an amazing job portraying this dark and conflicted character, and we couldn't be more thrilled with his return to the show."

24: Legacy is a reboot from the original, but the new series will start from scratch, centering around the true story of "the guys who took out Osama bin Laden.

"It struck us as a fascinating [introduction] for a character who participated in a huge mission to take out a terrorist leader and then had to go back to his normal life," Coto said. "And then what would happen if [someone] started killing off the members of his team one by one?"

Coto made it clear the show's new character is not Jack Bauer in any way, shape or form, which serves to provide a sharp contrast to the previous installment.

"It was a way to start fresh [with a] brand new character — a character that is not Jack Bauer," Coto added. "Jack Bauer was a seasoned agent. This character is not. This character is soldier who is not used to this world of espionage."

24: Legacy will debut just after Super Bowl 51 on February 5.

[ H/T TV Line ]