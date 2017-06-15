Watch: Thomas Rhett Offers Hoda Kotb Some Adorable Parenting Advice

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins became parents for the first time in May when they officially adopted daughter Willa Gray, and the country singer is already dishing out some parenting advice.

Rhett appeared on the Today show Friday to perform in the plaza, and while he was there, he had a little parenting advice for anchor Hoda Kotb, who adopted daughter Haley Joy back in February.

“They asked me to give you parenting advice,” Kotb told Rhett during a Facebook Live chat. “But I was actually going to ask you for some.”

While Rhett admitted he hasn’t been a father for too long, he did give Kotb some sweet advice.

“I’ve been a dad for right at three weeks so I don’t know how good my parenting advice is, but to me, I just think it becomes a new normal,” he said. “You live your life so long just caring for yourself or caring for one other person and then you bring a child into it, and it’s a whole different ball game. For us, we just try to soak it in and really pay attention and watch her grow up and try to remember all the little subtleties.”

The singer also noted that little Willa and baby Haley would surely be fast friends.

“They should probably be best friends and start a band,” he said.

Before the show, Rhett shared a sweet photo with Akins and their baby girl on social media, writing, “Pre show hangs look a little different now.” The pair is also set to welcome another baby girl soon, as Akins is currently 29 weeks pregnant.

Pre show hangs look a little different now ☺️ About time to turn on @TODAYshow #ThomasRhettTODAY pic.twitter.com/wSUbTlVZmA — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) June 2, 2017

