These Toddlers Are Terrible At The Mannequin Challenge And It’s Absolutely Adorable
The Mannequin Challenge has taken the internet by storm, setting the latest viral trend that everyone can't help but get in on. It's a simple concept, really. You just get a group of people to freeze themselves, holding perfectly still while someone else walks through the scene and films it. But what happens when a group of toddlers attempts the Mannequin Challenge?
As you can guess, the little kiddos had a pretty hard time holding still, though they did an admirable job of acting like mannequins - finger moving, eye twitching and talking aside.
We couldn't make it through this clip without cracking up. Can you?
