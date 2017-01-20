The Rock Lets The Bird Slip While ’Saluting’ Kevin Hart During People’s Choice Awards
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson got caught red-handed giving Kevin Hart the bird on live TV during the People's Choice Awards, but let's be honest, Kevin Hart probably had this coming from The Rock.
Hart had just finished thanking all of his co-stars for winning favorite comedy performance in Central Intelligence, but gave a very different kind of shout-out to The Rock.
In TMZ's video, you can see The Rock laugh it off but then he decides to pay Hart back right before the camera cut away. Well, he was just a split second too late.
The Rock won an award for Favorite Premium Series Actor a few minutes later for his role on Ballers.
Johnson is also starring in the highly anticipated Baywatch movie that also stars Zac Efron. See more information on that below:
The Cast includes:
- Dwayne Johnson as Mitch Buchannon
- Zac Efron as Matt Brody
- Priyanka Chopra as Victoria Leeds
- Alexandra Daddario as Summer Quinn
- Ilfenesh Hadera as Stephanie Holden
- Kelly Rohrbach as C.J. Parker
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Garner Ellerbee
- Rob Huebel as Captain Thorpe
- Comedians like Hannibal Buress (Broad City) and Oscar Nuñez (The Office) in bit roles
- With Cameos from classic Baywatch cast memebers like David Hasselhoff (The Hoff!)
