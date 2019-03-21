The Kardashians Celebrate Saint West’s First Birthday With Heartwarming Pictures

The Kardashian family is taking to social media today to share pictures in celebration of Saint West’s birthday. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son is turning one year old.

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and family friend Jonathan Cheban have all wished the adorable tot a happy birthday on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I can’t believe this was one year ago today. Happy birthday my little Sainty. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 5, 2016 at 12:13pm PST

Happy 1st birthday to this precious little guy 👶🏽 A photo posted by Carla DiBello (@carladibello) on Dec 5, 2016 at 10:54am PST

Cheban was taking over for Kim on her app, according to E! News. He shared a never before seen pic of Kim snuggling with her baby boy. Saint has his hands on on his mother’s face trying to pull her closer as Kim is leaning in to give him a kiss.

“I can’t believe today is Saint’s first birthday! One thing people may not know about me is that I’m obsessed with babies, LOL,” Cheban wrote on Kim’s app. “In honor of his birthday, I convinced Kim to let me share some never-before-seen pics! Happy birthday, Saint!”

Saint’s aunt, Khloe Kardashian, took to her own app to share a couple sweet snaps including a photo of Saint in his stroller, and another showing Kim and Saint at the beach.

Khloe wrote this heartwarming note: “Watching my little Saint grow this past year has been amazing. He’s seriously such an angel and could not be more adorable. What a light he’s been for our family!”

Saint’s supermodel aunt, Kendall Jenner, used her app to write a touching note to her nephew. “Saint, I can’t believe it’s been a year since you came into our lives! You’re the sweetest addition to the fam. Even though you’re still so young, you already have the most happy and amazing personality. I love you!”

Family matriarch, Kris Jenner, posted an extremely cute photo of Saint on Instagram. She shared the photo with the caption: “Happy birthday to our sweet angel, Saint! #family #love #happybirthdaysaint #saintwest.”

Happy birthday to our sweet angel, Saint! #family #love #happybirthdaysaint #saintwest A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 5, 2016 at 9:02am PST

MORE on The Kardashians: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Are Together Again / Kim Kardashian ‘Worried About Kids Being Around Kanye In Hospital’ / Keeping Up With The Kardashians Temporarily Shut Down

[H/T E! News]