Teen Mom OG Star Farrah Abraham Talks Whether She’ll Participate In Her Mom’s Wedding

Farrah Abraham is nothing but controversial and the reality star’s latest statements about her mother, Debra Danielsen’s upcoming nuptials will surely remind you why.

The 25-year-old Teen Mom OG star recently spoke to Wetpaint to take a few more swings at her mother, whom she is working on a relationship with on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

She told the publication that she is currently not speaking to her mother, and that Debra hasn’t been appearing in this season of Teen Mom OG for a reason.

Reportedly, Debra Danielsen has moved on from her relationship with Farrah Abraham’s father, Michael, and is engaged to marry her boyfriend, Dr. David Mertz. But Farrah revealed she nor her daughter will be attending the wedding.

“I will not be involved, neither will Sophia. I think it’s healthiest that we celebrate and are happy for her from afar,” Farrah said.

The single star teased the family blowout that happened on their recent trip to Key West that we can look forward to seeing later on this season of Teen Mom OG.

“I would say this is one of those epic moments. That’ll be one of the best trips of the season. I’m super pumped about it.”

Farrah Abraham is currently appearing on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition where she and her mother have already been seen sparring with one another, particularly over an alleged instance of abuse by Debra.

The pair cannot seem to agree on the narrative of what happened when police were called to their Iowa home. But they can both agree Farrah was indeed hit.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV. Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

