Teen Mom Controversies Over The Years

If there is one thing that Teen Mom is good for it’s drama.

The reality show first came to be after the success of MTV‘s 16 and Pregnant. It chose a few of the girls from the previous show and followed them through their lives as new young mothers.Of course, it was never just about the struggles of motherhood, but also about the dramatic relationships between the stars and those around them.

Since then, it has become an addictive show fully of high quality drama. The moms regularly fight with their families, their exes, and even each other. But that only scratches the surface of some of the most controversial things to happen on the show.

Sadly, many of the women on the show have found themselves in a few nasty perdiciments. Some have had issues with the law, others have become addicted to drugs, a few are regularly criticized online for their parenting. Needless to say, there is never a dull moment when it comes to Teen Mom and it’s sequel shows.

Here is a look back at some of the biggest controversies to hit the women of Teen Mom over the years.

Leah Messer Goes To Rehab

Like a few of her fellow Teen Mom co-stars, Leah Messer decided to check into a rehab facility. However, this wasn’t prompted by an addiction problem. Messer decided to go to rehab to address her depression and anxiety issues.

“I was on the depression and anxiety track,” Messer said during an interview on the Steve Harvey Show. “[I’m focused on] doing it the right way and being able to have that platform to teach girls to do it the right way, and that’s what matters to me.”

Amber Portwood Goes To Prison Instead of Rehab

One of the original members of the Teen Mom franchise and the most recent member to officially leave, Amber Portwood certainly had her fair share of drama. Not only did she regularly get into heated fights with fellow mom, Farrah Abraham, but there were plenty of times she would get into fights with her boyfriend on camera.

In 2011, Portwood was given a choice, go to prison or go to rehab. She chose a 17-month prison sentence for domestic abuse and drug charges. Since she served her time, she says that she just wants to make her life better, which might be why she has chosen to leave the show.

“The only thing I could see happening to me if I [hadn’t gone] to prison is I would have died,” Portwood admitted. “I would have overdosed. when you’re an addict you know what your bottom is.”

Jenelle Evans‘ Suffers Endless Arrests and Abuse

Jenelle Evans has had her fair share of encounters with the law. Not only has she been arrested domestic violence, but she was recently in court for allegedly assaulting her ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend. She has also been arrested for driving without a license.

Jenelle is currently the mother of three and engaged, but she has certainly gone through a lot over the years. She is currently going through a custody battle for her first child with her mother, and will also be dealing with custody issues with her second child, Kaiser, with her ex-boyfriend – the same one who was part of her former assault case.

Catelynn Lowell Checks In to Rehab

It seems that depression is a common theme between the ladies of Teen Mom. Catelynn Lowell was another reality star that decided to check into rehab to help deal with her postpartum depression.

“I think it was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to come to, but i need to do for myself and my family,” Lowell said in an interview. “It was really just one day where I was like, ‘You know what, i think i need more help than what I’m getting here. I need time to focus on myself,’ and I kind of just was like ‘ I need to do it’ And I did it.”

At least she made the decision now, instead of waiting until things got worse.

Farrah Abraham Stars In Adult Films

The most infamous of all of the women to come out of the 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom franchises is by far Farrah Abraham.

The 25-year-old is notorious for not only getting into fights with her co-stars but for starting feuds with other celebrities and the regular everyday people of the internet. She regularly “mommy-baits” to get attention for her poor parenting choices, such as waxing her daughter’s eyebrows or having her pose provocatively for a photo shoot.

What’s more, after her initial fame from Teen Mom started to fade, Abraham decided to take roles in adult films. She even started her own sex toy line, as well as had silicone replicas of her body parts created.

Needless to say, if you want drama, call Farrah.