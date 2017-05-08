Teen Mom 2 Star Jeremy Calvert’s Ex, Brooke Wehr, Fires Back At His Instagram Post

Jeremy Calvert took to Instagram over the weekend to trash talk his ex-fiancée Brooke Wehr, causing her to retaliate on social media, saying, “He’s literally disgusting!!!” in regards to Calvert’s rant.

When she wants to make faces….. you make faces….. A post shared by Jeremy Calvert (@jeremylcalvert505) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

UP NEXT: Kailyn Lowry’s New Pic With DJ Khaled Has Twitter Firing Off The Jokes

Videos by PopCulture.com

Calvert’s rant was posted on Instagram Live, which means it has since disappeared. Throughout the post, he revealed, “[Brooke’s] trying to stay on her 15 minutes of fame. She can f**king hit the godd**n road. It’s pretty bad whenever you keep getting text messages and Instagram messages from people saying she’s been f**king somebody since January that’s married with two kids.”

He continued, “Did I hook up with my fiancée’s best friend? Yep. Sure did. Was I single at the time. Yes, I was. 100 percent. Was she f**king another man for about two-and-a-half months before me and her friend hooked up? Yup. Sure was. F**king his brains out every day. And guess what? The only reason me and her friend hooked up was ’cause her fiancée told that him and Brooke hooked up so she was pi**ed off. I was pi**ed off. I was single. So we hooked up.”

Adding fuel to the controversy is how often Calvert has been seen with his ex Leah Messer, sparking rumors that the two are starting up a relationship again. Calvert dismissed those claims, pointing out that they “f**king co-parent great” together.

Throughout the last season of Teen Mom 2, Calvert caught criticism from both audiences and the show’s stars for not playing an important enough role in his daughter Addie’s life, something he blames on his then-partner Brooke, saying she was controlling and jealous.

In a since-deleted social media post, Calvert tried to explain the situation, confessing, “I feel horrible, I should have pulled my head out of my a** and stood up for myself and my child. But [thank] God I did before it was [too] late to do so.” He added, “Addie will always come before any woman I settle down with from now on. She will be there for me when others won’t be.”

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Inquisitir]