’90s ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’ Cover Girls: Where Are They Now?

On the verge of the internet giving everyone access to anything they wanted at any time of the day, few things were as anticipated as highly as the annual reveal of who would grace the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Before a model could become famous from what she posted on Instagram or Twitter, the cover spot would elevate a model to new heights and bring attention to models you’d never heard of but would be seeing plenty of in the following years.

Of the last decade, Kate Upton is one of the few models who has transitioned into a household name, but in the ’90s, the cover girl of the yearly issue would always become a huge hit. In the decades since, some of the models have hung up their swimsuits, some have pursued new careers, and some are still doing what made them famous in the first place.

Scroll through to see what your favorite ’90s cover girls are up to today.

Judit Mascó (1990)

Mascó was 21 when she landed the cover spot and went on to be featured in the ’91, ’92, ’94 and ’95 issues, among other notable modeling gigs in the ’90s.

She went on to write two books about her life experiences and focused her energy on multiple nonprofit charitable organizations, while occasionally taking the odd modeling job here and there.

Ashley Richardson (1991)

The year she graced the cover of the Swimsuit Issue, Richardson was infamously and erroneously reported to have been married to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana, despite actually being married to club promoter Paul Montana.

The model spent most of her time in the ’90s modeling and visiting military bases to boost morale, and she also had a child in the early ’90s, something that was celebrated when she lost her baby weight and was featured in the ’95 issue. Since then, she has mostly kept a low profile and stayed out of the spotlight.

Kathy Ireland (1992, 1994)

Considering she was featured in 13 consecutive Swimsuit Issues, Ireland is one of the most iconic models in the Sports Illustrated legacy.

Since her last appearance in ’96, Ireland has gone on to create her own line of clothing and jewelry, write six books, star in her own fitness videos and earn top dollar as a public speaker at various corporations and charitable events.

Vendela Kirsebom (1993)

Years after gracing the Swimsuit Issue‘s cover, Kirsebom took a small part in Batman and Robin and in the remake of The Parent Trap. The model now serves as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF and has hosted international versions of America’s Next Top Model.

Rachel Hunter (1994)

On her first cover, Hunter was pregnant with then-husband Rod Stewart’s child. Hunter went on to model for the next decade, including a Playboy cover shoot. The model now acts as a judge on New Zealand’s Got Talent.

Elle Macpherson (1994)

One of the few models to rival Kathy Ireland’s legacy, Macpherson was the first and is still the only model to have graced the cover four times. Macpherson was one of the most famous models of the ’90s, taking various movie and TV roles throughout the years, currently hosting Britain and Ireland’s Next Top Model as well as Fashion Star.

Daniela Peštová (1995)

Throughout the ’90s, Peštová was also prominently featured in campaigns for Victoria’s Secret and L’Oréal. The model also graced the cover of the magazine in ’00 and ’06, making her part of the three-timers club.

Recently, Peštová has shied away from the spotlight.

Tyra Banks (1996, 1997)

Banks was the first African-American to grace the cover of the magazine, an honor she held two years in a row.

The model was one of the biggest names in fashion throughout the ’90s, earning her a spot as one of Victoria’s Secret’s Angels along with roles in movies and TV like Coyote Ugly and Halloween: Resurrection. Banks can now be found hosting America’s Next Top Model and has cemented herself as one of the most successful supermodels of all time.

Valeria Mazza (1996)

Mazza shared the cover with Banks in the legendary ’96 issue, adding another notable cover to her resume. In 1998, the model retired from the industry and instead chose to focus on her family.

She’s still a highly regarded fashion figure in her native Argentina, and she sells various accessories branded in her name through Starlite Shop.

Heidi Klum (1998)

This cover spot for Klum plucked her from obscurity and turned her into a household name, earning her roles in a wide variety of movies and TV shows.

Klum went on to become the host of Germany’s Next Top Model and Project Runway, making her an icon of the fashion industry to this day.

Rebecca Romijn (1999)

Following Romijn’s first cover, the model went on to star as Mystique in the huge X-Men film franchise three times. The model also starred in Ugly Betty and can currently be seen in The Librarians, making her, alongside Tyra Banks, one of the most successful models turned actresses.