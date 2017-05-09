‘Southern Charm’ Star Landon Clements Makes Big Admission About Shep Rose In Interview

A year after Landon Clements revealed to Southern Charm co-star Shep Rose that she was in love with him, Clements has she feels just as strongly about him, even if no relationship developed between the two.

First stop @entertainmenttonight with @bricesander 🍋🍋🍋 #SouthernCharm https://liketk.it/2rdtM #liketkit @liketoknow.it A post shared by Landon Clements (@alandonclements) on May 1, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

UP NEXT: Kendall Jenner Posts Classic ‘Squad AF’ Video With Three Of Our Favorite Funnymen

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ll always be in love with Shep,” she revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “He feels very much the same way, but it’s just different kinds of love. Do I want to have his babies and pick up after him for the rest of my life? Not really.”

Despite her feelings for him, Clements knows it’s probably not in the cards. “I don’t think I could handle it,” Landon admitted. “I think we would kill each other, to be honest!”

Shep explained to ET earlier this year, “It’s almost like I would never date somebody that I like.”

“It’s like, I don’t want to put you through hell,” Shep told Clements. “I like you!”

Although Clements is still interested in Shep, she’s changed her outlook on the situation. “I am evolved from wanting someone like Shep,” she admitted. “I mean, I love him and it does seem like it just makes sense for us to be together, but honestly, it’s just our relationship the way it is, is so great.”

“We’re so open and honest,” she pointed out. “I would hate to lose that rapport, because we tried to do something romantical.”

Sadly, things were also just not meant to be with another one of her co-stars either, Thomas Ravenel.

Thomas and I are really good friends,” she explained to ET. “I’ve known him forever-ever. He is just more like a family member, an uncle or a cousin or something. We’ve never crossed those lines and we never will.”

That doesn’t mean we won’t see new relationships develop this season on Southern Charm.

Clements gushed, “I am so boy crazy, always have been.’

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]