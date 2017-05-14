Snooki Snaps Back At Mommy Shamers In The Best Way

Former Jersey Shore party girl Snooki is hitting back at all the mommy shamers out there.

Snooki, or Nicole Polizzi, mother of son Lorenzo, 4, and daughter Giovanna, 2, took to Instagram Saturday to fire back at people who criticized her parenting, a day before Mother’s Day.

“So proud of my little girl! ♥,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her carrying her little girl inside a gymnasium, where the child had taken part in a kids’ dance recital.

“(Instead of not posting my kids for the people who respect and appreciate their photos, I will turn off the comments section. I don’t need assholes telling me how to raise my child and judge them. I’m a damn good mom and know what I’m doing. Well most of the time.),” Snooki continued.

Snooki, who also stars with BFF Jenni “JWoww” Farley on the digital series Moms With Attitude, did not specify what she did or posted to draw criticism.

Hours before she made her comments, she was Mommy-shamed by a few people after she posted a photo of her putting on mascara on her daughter’s eyelashes before her dance recital.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all you kick ass Mamas out there!” Snooki‘s post concluded.

