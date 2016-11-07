SNL Highlights With Doctor Strange’s Benedict Cumberbatch

Last Saturday's episode of Saturday Night Live was filled with more laughs than usual thanks to Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch.

His opening monologue was a great start to the episode, and his skits just added more layers to the already-hilarious night.

Cumberbatch's appearance on the fictitious gameshow Why is Benedict Cumberbatch Hot? was a great way for the actor to make fun of himself, while also drawing attention to the fact that, yes, just about everyone can agree he's definitely hot.

In the Office Hours sketch, Cumberbatch plays a professor who chats with a student that helps him realize something about himself.

In the Surprise Bachelorette skit, Cumberbatch takes it all off for a grandmother's surprise bachelorette party.

In the Gemma and Ricky skit, Cumberbatch and his girlfriend crash a couple's date night in Atlantic City.

In Criminal Mastermind, Cumberbatch toys with his targets by confusing them with impossible-to-answer riddles.

In Meeting with Mr. Shaw, two businessmen meet with Cumberbatch, a mysterious potential investor, and his personal attaché.

Which Cumberbatch skit is your favorite?