Saint West Bawls His Eyes out While Meeting Santa

It’s safe to say Saint West isn’t a fan of Ol’ Saint Nicholas. In a new photo surfacing online it shows Saint and his sister, North West, sitting on Santa’s lap.

Little Saint was crying while North West looked pretty unhappy that her brother was ruining her photo op. Their mom, Kim Kardashian, posted the photo on her website after her hiatus on January 3rd.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Just three months after her Paris robbery, Kardashian has finally made her first public appearance since being robbed at gunpoint.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star helped co-host a makeup tutorial class with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic in Dubai.

Ten suspects have been charged in association with the robbery against Kardashian.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.