New Details Surface On ‘Revenge Of The Nerds’ Star’s Near-Fatal Car Crash

Revenge of the Nerds star Robert Carradine says that, due to his ex-wife cutting off his medications for bi-polar disorder, she’s to blame for the psychotic break he had that resulted in an intentional, near-fatal car crash he caused.

Edith Carradine, the Revenge of the Nerds star’s estranged ex-wife, recently revealed that the actor confessed to her he crashed their car into a semi-truck in March of 2015.

The documents Carradine filed to the courts explained Robert had “confessed to me and our two children that he deliberately drove into the truck to kill us both.”

Robert’s brother David, who played “Bill” in Kill Bill, died tragically in 2009. According to Robert, this was the beginning of a downward spiral that led to him being diagnosed with bi-polar disorder, which he took medications for. According to Robert, Edith cut him off from these necessary medications, resulting in the intentional crash.

Another disputed issue in the court documents was in relation to Robert’s firearm collection, which Edith wanted him to sell in order to pay for legal fees and to prevent Robert, who might have impaired judgment, from possibly harming himself.

According to Colorado State Police Sgt. James Saunders, the only reason the two of them survived the crash was because they wore their seatbelts.

“In crashes with this magnitude of damage, seatbelts save lives,” said Saunders. “It takes two seconds to put your seatbelt on. It’s always worth it.”

The two were treated for injuries at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango and Robert was fined for careless driving, with drugs and alcohol being ruled out as a factor in the incident.

The couple decided to end their marriage later that year, but have yet to settle on terms of their divorce.

Robert claims that Edith blew the money they both earned for appearing in Celebrity Wife Swap, while Edith wants Robert to sell his guitar collection, which she claims is worth thousands, to go towards the $14,000 debt she faces in legal fees.

