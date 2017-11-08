The Most Adorable Moments of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Pippa Middleton’s Wedding
It might be Pippa Middleton's big day, but it's safe to say that all eyes were on Prince George and Princess Charlotte as the two made their adorable arrival.
While the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's younger sister married James Matthews in a beautiful ceremony on Saturday in England, the two royal siblings showed up donning their adorably coordinating bespoke ensembles by Pepa and Co.
George, 3, and Charlotte, 2, served as page boy and bridesmaid, respectively at their aunt's lavish wedding and brought a lot of cuteness.
The royal toddlers looked pretty snazzy in their Pepa and Co. outfits. Charlotte wore an ivory silk dress with a frilled collar, nude pink sash and of course, matching flats.
To top off her look, the sweet princess donned a flower crown and kept close to her mother during the wedding.
George, ever the prince charming, wore a white Peter Pan collared, double-breasted silk pleated shirt with slacks.
Like he always does, the eldest of William and Kate's paired his look with pale olive Vienne silk knee-high socks and a matching cummerbund. Quite the dapper little gent, right?
If that wasn't cute enough, the famous siblings shared an adorable moment when they were photographed holding a floral heart together — and of course, our hearts just melted.
After the bride and groom officially said "I do," George and Charlotte made their way back outside for the couple's public debut as husband and wife.
If the cuteness level from Prince George and Princess Charlotte was this high at Pippa's wedding, we cannot wait to see what it will look like for Prince Harry's.
Will Harry finally tie the knot and marry beau, Meghan Markle?
Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein