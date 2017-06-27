Paris Jackson Calls ’13 Reasons Why’ Suicide Plot ‘Extremely Triggering’

The Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why has been attracting a huge amount of attention since its release due to its take on teenage suicide, and some of that attention is coming from Paris Jackson.

The actress took to Instagram Thursday to share a photo of a Tumblr post warning people battling depression or suicidal thoughts not to watch the show, with Jackson offering her own thoughts on the controversial series in the caption.

“This is really important to spread towards people that are struggling with depression or anxiety, self-harm, and or suicidal thoughts,” the 19-year-old wrote.

While Jackson praised the show for showing that bullies’ actions can have extremely damaging effects, she noted that its portrayal of suicide could be “extremely triggering” for those who are battling similar feelings.

“Please only watch this show with caution and keep in mind that it may put you in a dark place,” she wrote. If you are struggling please don’t watch it. If you think you can handle it, please by all means check it out.”

Jackson has been open about the fact that she has struggled with suicidal thoughts in the past, telling Rolling Stone earlier this year that she tried to kill herself “multiple times” when she was younger.

“It was just once that it became public,” she said, adding that she had also been cutting herself at the time. “It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.”

[H/T / Twitter / @EW, Getty / Theo Wargo]

This story first appeared at Womanista.