Pamela Anderson Looks Nearly Unrecognizable at Cannes Film Festival

Talk about a red carpet look to remember! When Pamela Anderson stepped out on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival she was nearly unrecognizable in a navy blue ruched dress with a puffed neckline and sleeves.

#PamelaAnderson shines in #deGRISOGONO jewels tonight to attend the premiere of the movie #WindRiver #Cannes2017 #deGRISOGONOinCANNES #CannesFilmFestival2017 A post shared by de GRISOGONO OFFICIAL (@degrisogono) on May 20, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Anderson, 49, took some time away from rumored beau Julian Assange to appear at the festival. Back in March, Anderson was quoted as calling Assange one of her “favorite people,” according to PEOPLE.

“Julian is trying to free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle — I love him for this,” Anderson said. “I understand that our ‘affair’ and the curiosity surrounding that might bring some attention to his situation. That’s fine, but I’d rather not go into private details. Let’s just say everyone deserves love.”

On Friday, Swedish officials announced they were dropping their investigation into claims that Assange had sexually assaulted two women. Assange celebrated with a smiley face on Twitter while Anderson shared a photoshopped image of the pair of them together and chastised those who were quick to judge the “good man” during the investigation.

Whatever her romantic situation, it was great to see a different side of Anderson on the red carpet!

