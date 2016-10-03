‘One Tree Hill’ Dad Claims Mom Is Dosing His Child With Sleeping Pills

Paul Johansson is fighting back after the mother of his child filed a restraining order against him.



The One Tree Hill star claims Mercedes Connor doses his son with sleeping pills to knock him out at night. The allegation comes after Connor filed a restraining against him for how he acted during their 5-year-old's food allergy scare.

(Photo: TMZ)

But Johansson says it was actually the mother who acted inappropriately, staring at her phone while their child had a reaction. According to Johansson, she only helped after he demanded she get medication.

Johansson and Connor have conflicting stories about the incident, but which one do you think is telling the truth?

[ H/T TMZ ]