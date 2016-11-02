‘Night Terrors: The Beginning’ Is The Most Terrifying Augmented Reality Game This Halloween

If you're really looking to be scared this Halloween, Night Terrors: The Beginning is the augmented reality game for you.

It's been three years in the making, but this scare-fest of an experience is finally ready for the real world, er, the augmented world. The goal of the game is simple: Find out where the Frequency is coming from. But what's not simple is staying calm.

The game instructs you to turn off the lights and put on your headphones. The phone acts as a conduit to the virtual world and heart-stopping visuals are overlaid on top of the real image.

Night Terrors: The Beginning proves the night truly is dark and full of terrors.

Download the game on iTunes for $.99 … If you dare.

And check out this video of YouTuber David Addison playing the game.