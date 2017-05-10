Nicole Kidman Speaks Out Again About That Bizarre Oscars Clapping

Nicole Kidman has insisted, again, that her weird clapping at the Oscars was not the way she actually claps.

During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Tuesday, the 49-year-old actress continued to defend the clapping that made headlines earlier this year, explaining that the camera must have had a “weird lens.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I do not clap like that, that is a weird lens,” Kidman said, begging DeGeneres to stop replaying the clip of her hilarious applause.

DeGeneres, however, would not let it go. “How can you make any noise like that?” she said with a laugh, while attempting to clap like Kidman. “You’re not even really clapping!”

Kidman then explained that it wasn’t really about clapping, but more so about the jewelry she was wearing.

“Because, it’s the Cinderella thing, you borrow these expensive jewels and I’m like, ‘You must not damage these diamonds!’” Kidman explained. “And they went back beautifully intact, not a scratch on them.”

“[I’ve] worked on it,” she added, showing off her normal clapping.

The Australian actress also opened up about her recent HBO series, Big Little Lies, revealing that sometimes she would come home with real bruises, as she and co-star Alexander Skarsgard would leave marks behind in an attempt to make scenes as real as possible.

“I threw myself into it, to the point where I would come home at night with, you know, bruises and really sore,” she confessed. “Alexander would not mean to do this, and I would never tell him that he was hurting me. I wanted him to commit to the scene.”

As for whether fans will be seeing more of Kidman and Big Little Lies, the actress told ET that she “really enjoyed” starring in the series and that she’d “love to” do more.

More News:

[H/T ET]