Naya Rivera And David Spade Spark More Romance Rumors

Glee alum Naya Rivera and actor David Spade have again sparked the rumors that they are dating. The two were spotted together again on what seemed to be a date night in Los Angeles.

Rivera reportedly started her night alone, walking the red carpet at the 24th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in a glitzy silver Marchesa gown, which the actress paired with Stuart Weitzman heels and jewelry.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rivera took to Instagram sharing a pic of herself in the outfit. She captioned the photo: “Sparkle sparkle last night in @marchesafashion #racetoerasemsgala.”

Check it out below:

Sparkle sparkle last night in @marchesafashion #racetoerasemsgala A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) on May 6, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

But later that evening, Rivera hopped over to celebrity hotspot Catch LA, where Spade, sporting a blue tuxedo and striped tie joined her. Paparazzi snapped the pairs pictures as they were exiting the swanky restaurant.

A post shared by Julie (@junej52) on May 6, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Rivera, 30, and Spade, 52, have yet to confirm whether or not they’re an official couple.

The two have been rumored to be dating ever since photos surfaced of the actress and comedian packing on the PDA at the Halekulani Hotel pool in Waikiki, Hawaii, back in March. Shortly after the news broke, Naya took to Instagram to reportedly poking fun at all the headlines.

More News:

[H/T ET]