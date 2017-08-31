Beloved English Actor Michael Caine Reveals His ‘Days Are Numbered’

Amid growing fears that he could develop cancer, Sir Michael Caine has made positive lifestyle changes and shed nearly 20 pounds.

The Batman Begins star told U.K. newspaper, The Sun on Sunday that his "days are numbered and that's the main worry."

Caine reveals he has been on a recent health kick after years of neglecting his health and shares that he has cut back on drinking.

"I'm always looking up what's the best thing against cancer, so I'll eat that or do this or not do that," he said. "I'll probably drop dead talking to you but you know I've lost 13 kilograms just because I want to see my grandchildren."

Caine says though they're twins, 6 and a young boy, 7, he would like to see at least the older one flourish into a teenager and gives it another 10 years.

The Oscar winner, who is the father of two grown daughters, Dominique and Natasha, banned all sugar, salt and gluten from his meals. He goes on to praise his wife, Shakira, 70, for saving him from a destructive lifestyle over a decade ago.

"Without her I'd have been dead long ago," he said. "I used to drink a bottle of vodka a day and smoke several packs of cigarettes."

With two Academy Awards and more than 160 acting credits, Caine is still going strong in Hollywood. The 84-year-old star can be seen in the heist caper film, Going in Style releasing next month.

"When the offers of work stop I will say I have retired," he said. "The film business will have to give me up, not the other way around."

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com