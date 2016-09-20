Miami Hurricane’s New Throwback Uniforms Are A Blast From The Past

The University of Miami and Adidas have pulled back the curtain on their new throwback-inspired "Legend of the U" uniforms and the designs are looking on point.



The uniforms were inspired by the championship teams of the 1980s and 1990s and are meant to echo the past while looking to the future. The Hurricanes will debut their new uniforms during their next two games, sporting the orange jerseys with white pants against Florida State on October 8 and the all-white uniforms against Virginia Tech on October 20.

A great deal of care went into the design of these uniforms to ensure they accurately replicated the ones from the 1980s and 1990s. They even took precise measurements of archival uniforms worn by the Hurricanes.

The new uniforms depict Sebastian the Ibis come complete with matching gloves featuring a triangular patch like the ones used during the 1980s.

Check out the new uniforms below!

(Photo: Hurricane Sports)

[ H/T Hurricane Sports ]