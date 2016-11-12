Mcdonald’s New Nutella Burger Looks Disgustingly Delicious

Nutella: It's not a condiment every American is familiar with, but overseas it's something of a standard. It's also a tasty delight McDonald's is adopting for their Nutella "burger."



The confounding confectionary concoction, dubbed the "Sweety with Nutella," is now part of Italy's McCafe menu. It comes packaged in a normal hamburger box, but that's pretty much the only "normal" thing about it.

(Photo: Eater)

Sandwiched between two buns is a heap of the chocolatey hazelnut butter, which appears to be grilled on the outside.

It's a bold move to be sure, but while it may seem like an unusual "burger" choice, the Sweety with Nutella will almost certainly be a massive hit in Italy.

Would you try one of these sans-meat Nutella burgers?

[ H/T Eater ]