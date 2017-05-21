Mariah Carey Shares Pic Of Her Ex Bryan Tanaka One Month After The Breakup

Just one month after Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka split, the songstress took to Instagram sharing a picture of her ex, leaving fans wondering if they’re potentially getting back together.

Mariah took to Instagram Friday to share a nostalgic photo of a date she shared with ex-boyfriend Bryan.

In the picture we see Mariah and Bryan sitting at a table sharing a sundae. Both each have a straw in their mouths as they glance at the camera and give a slight smile.

She captioned the picture with a simple hashtag of “#fbf.”

Check out the pic below:

#fbf A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on May 19, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

News of their split came up in April with a source close to Carey telling PEOPLE it was the singer who ended things.

“Everyone hoped that she would,” the Carey source said. “She has better things to focus on. Mariah is happy. She is focusing on her kids and new music.”

The insider added, “Bryan was a good distraction after she split from James. This is a good time for her to be single and focus on herself.”

TMZ first reported the news that Carey had broken up with the 33-year-old dancer and choreographer due to his spending habits and his jealousy over her relationship with ex-husband Nick Cannon, with whom she shares 6-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Another source revealed to PEOPLE in early May that there was hope Carey and Cannon would get back together permanently. However, Carey and Cannon both rebuffed the rumors.

“We’re together when it counts,” Carey said. “We’re together for the kids. And I think that’s the most important thing.”

