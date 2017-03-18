Mama June’s Parenting Skills Slammed In Latest ‘From Not To Hot’

One of the most important elements of Mama June: From Not to Hot is chronicling the difficulties of losing massive amounts of weight, whether you’re a reality star or not. The titular Mama June is doing the best she can in the new series to modify her diet and workout regimen to get in shape for her ex-husband‘s wedding, hoping to wow anyone who doubted her. Along with her own dietary habits being called into question, her daughter Alanna, a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo, was also instructed to stay away from sweets. When Alanna’s future stepmother allowed the 11-year-old to imbibe in some sweets, all hell broke lose between her and Mama June, resulting in some nasty insults.

Earlier this season, doctors advised Alanna to lose some weight, but future stepmom Jennifer Lamb opted to avoid this advice, telling Alanna she could eat whatever she wanted, which angered Mama June. Things got heated when Lamb showed up at June’s home with cupcakes for Alanna, telling June that she has “very poor parenting” skills. The insults continued, as Lamb added, “I’ll just be the mother that you can’t be, trust me sweetheart.”

Last night’s episode of Not to Hot showed Alanna having dinner with her father and future stepmom, revealing her frustration over Mama June because she “feeds me vegetables and fruit.” June’s personal trainer also got involved in the family’s dietary habits, as Alanna explained the trainer “went in our house and took all our food out.” Alanna continued, “She’s doing all these crazy workouts with Kenya and I’m surprised.”

Lamb didn’t seem to be impressed by June’s new look, saying, “She has lost some weight, she look sick. She look like a toothpick, she needs some meat on her.” The future stepmom then encouraged Alanna to eat anything she wanted, telling Alanna’s father, “She’s a growing little lady, she needs to eat.”

In response to being allowed to order a variety of cakes, pies, and brownies, Alanna admitted, “Maybe this Jennifer’s going to work out as a stepmom after all.” Lamb also allowed Alanna to eat even more sweets as the new couple taste-tested cakes for their wedding, confessing, “We’re going to send her back home to June – wired, jumping off the shelves.”

When Lamb arrived at June’s home with Alanna, she told June, “I will always be the mother you can’t be.” June fired back at Lamb, saying, “It’s like you’re doing this to sabotage. You know how hard I f**king have worked to get to where I’m at now? And look at me now. I’ve lost a lot of weight.”

Things look like they’re going to get more heated before they get any better as this season of From Not to Hot continues.

