Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Suffers Stroke

It was just announced that legendary country music singer and songwriter Loretta Lynn was hospitalized in Nashville, Tennessee after suffering a stroke.

According to a statement on her website, Lynn is “currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.”

It goes on to read, “Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating.”

Understandably, her current touring schedule has been postponed until she makes that full recovery.

Her website also encouraged concert ticket-holders to check back for updates on when they will be rescheduled.

Soon after the announcement, country music singer Martina McBride sent well-wishes to Lynn, as did the Grand Ole Opry.

Getting ready to go onstage in Knoxville. All my love and prayers are with @LorettaLynn tonight. — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) May 5, 2017

Sending all our love to @LorettaLynn and hoping for a speedy recovery! ❤️ — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) May 5, 2017

Just last autumn, Lynn was forced to cancel her annual Labor Day concert at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee due to she was recovering from a fall she’d taken just before the concert was scheduled to take place.

She also had to postpone shows in June of last year after the death of her 47-year-old grandson, Jeffrey Allen Lynn.

