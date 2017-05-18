Lisa Marie Presley’s Estranged Husband Michael Lockwood Spotted Kissing Mystery Woman

Lisa Marie Presley’s estranged husband was recently spotted out on a date with a mystery woman on Tuesday.

Michael Lockwood and and the mystery lady held hands and engaged in a few kisses as they strolled through the Renaissance Pleasure Faire in Los Angeles, stopping at one point to have their palms read.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Renaissance Pleasure Faire has been an annual event in Southern California ever since 1963, and is a recreation of the market faire at Port Deptford in England circa the last sixteenth century.

For Lockwood’s big date, he sported a pair of low-slung khakis, a weathered fedora, a orange fox tail and a sleeveless tee that had two marijuana leaves on the front and the words “weed is good together.”

Up Next: Michelle Kwan Found out Her Husband Filed for Divorce on Twitter

His lady love meanwhile was wearing a black cotton maxi dress and carried along a white and black parasol to shield her from the sun.

Lisa Marie Presley ex Michael Lockwood shares a steamy kiss with mystery blondhttps://t.co/14ejIXeoOw pic.twitter.com/KTAYOWNEQE — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 17, 2017

This marks the first time Lockwood has ben seen in about a month. The 55-year-old musician has been keeping a low profile ever since Presley accused him of having “hundreds of inappropriate pictures and disturbing video” on his computer, including images of children.

That claim was made back in February in divorce papers which were filed in the couple’s acrimonious divorce.

More: Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Reaction On Set After Learning Of Father’s Passing

Child Protection Services decided in the aftermath of that filing to take the girls away from both parents and agreed that they could live with their 71-year-old grandmother, Priscilla Presley.

Presley and Lockwood, 55, a musician who has worked with Carly Simon, Fiona Apple and Aimee Mann, among others, were married in a lavish $340,000 ceremony in Kyoto, Japan in 2006. Her first husband, Danny Keough, was the best man.

The couple separated in June 2016.

[H/T Daily Mail]