Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Tiny Blue Bikini

Chloe Kardashian is one hot momma and the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star knows it.

Kourt recently took to social media showing off her bikini body. In the picture we see the mother-of-two walking along a beach in a tiny blue two-piece bikini, which barely contains the reality stars assets. She accessorized the look with a pair of trendy sunglasses while her hair was tied in a high ponytail.

She kept the caption simple telling her fans and followers where they can find the bikini. She wrote, “💙 on my app.”

Check her out below:

💙 on my app A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 18, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

Kourtney has been showing off her body a lot this year with her latest risqué pic posted to Instagram just four days ago.

In the pic, Kourt is completely nude as she sits on a rock surrounded by trees. Her hair is wet and her body looks to be glistening as she sits on the rock.

She captioned the revealing picture, “mother nature,” which is quite fitting.

mother nature A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 14, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

[H/T Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian]