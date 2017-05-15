Kim Kardashian Slams Sister Khloe As A ‘Big Bully’ On Family Vacation

The Kardashian vacation took yet another negative turn. This time the beef is between siblings Kim and Khloe.

In a sneak peek clip from Sunday’s all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian is fed up with her family for their lack of enthusiasm to spend time together while in Costa Rica.

As her frustration continues to build, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian attempt to reach a solution with her and make the most of the rest of the trip. Unfortunately, the conversation ultimately erupts into an argument between the sisters.

“It’s just interesting how I don’t see you guys a lot and I take the time to come here thinking, great, this is time that I get to be with my sisters and my nieces and nephews and do all these things,” Khloe explains to Kris. “Kylie and Tyga are locked away in their room. You and Corey are doing whatever you and Corey do. You don’t like to do any activities. Kim has her things where she’s…whatever.”

Kim jumps in defending herself asking, “Just because I was afraid of the whitewater rafting?” She continued, “Like, what’s the point of making it not fun for us to want to hang out with you if you’re always snappy?”

“So no one hang out with me!” Khloe lashes back. “Get away from me! Everyone can get away. You’ve ruined my mood already today, so you guys can all get away from me!”

As the discussion quickly escalates, Kourtney tries to play mediator. “Well, what can we do to have fun?” she asks. However, Khloe is no longer game to participate. “I don’t know!” she snaps. “I’m over all you people now, ungrateful family members that I can’t.”

That’s when Kim also throws in the towel. “See this what I can’t handle,” she replies to Khloe. “You’re so annoying. It’s like, shut the f–k up! You’re the negative one, just saying how awful we are. You’re like a big bully that bullies all of us!”

You’ll be able to catch the rest of the argument in Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, on E! network.

