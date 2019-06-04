Kim Kardashian Reveals Sweet Saint And North Snapchat Videos

Kim Kardashian took to Snapchat today to show off some adorable videos of her and daughter North West playing “hairdresser” together.

In a series of snaps, that were later shared on Instagram, Kim is seen using the bunny filter to playfully praise North for doing her hair “so beautifully.” As with most amateur hairdressers, though, North did appear to have accidentally left a little comb stuck in her mom’s hair.

At one point Kim had to gently remind North to “be gentle,” but by the end, she’s clearly thrilled with the final product. North tells her mom, “You look so pretty,” as she shows the little beautician’s handiwork off to the camera.

In addition to playtime with North, Kim K shared some throwback snaps of when she visited Costa Rica with her kids and specifically shared some photos of her 1-year-old son, Saint.

In the photos, Kim can be seen playing with Saint in, what appears to be, an infinity pool. In one pic, she holds him high enough that his feet just come out of the water. The two are smiling and clearly enjoying the cool, relaxing water. In another pic, Kim is seen holding Saint from behind while he playing with a toy of some kind, although it might also be a camera or phone with a waterproof case.

You might remember that her Costa Rica trip was where Kim was photographed wearing a pretty NSFW top which had lots of people talking

It was rumored last year that things were somewhat rocky in Kim and husband Kanye West’s relationship, but she publicly put most of those rumors to rest a few days ago when she revealed that she and Kanye were “meant to be.” The rapper/producer isn’t visible in any of the Snaps or pics, so it’s clear this was just some “Mommy and me” time for her and the kids.

