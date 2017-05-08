Kim Kardashian Reveals Pink Hair, Matching Pink Underwear

Kim Kardashian likes to shake up her look and stun her fans every once in a while. She did that recently when she took to Snapchat to show of a new bright pink hairstyle where her once dark locks hung.

Word is that the colorful new hairstyle is just a wig.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reportedly she wore it to match her revealing pink underwear for a photo shoot.

Anyone who looks at the snap and thinks that is Kim’s real hair would be forgiven as the photo is somewhat blurry and the roots of the wig resemble that of her natural color, so it would be easy to be fooled by it.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also rocked a wild pair of thigh-high snakeskin boots and some type of fur coat with the outfit, which she also made sure to share with her Snapchat followers.

A few months ago, Kim Kardashian stole the show at the Family Equality Council’s Impact Awards, stunning the crowd in a tight white gown that showed off all of her famous curves. That, however, wasn’t the biggest surprise she shared.

The 36-year-old debuted a shiny new lip ring, planted firmly in the center of her bottom lip.

The lip ring wasn’t permanent, but, even still, it was quite the shocking style experiment and had everyone talking.

More News:

[H/T: Daily Mail]