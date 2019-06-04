Kim Kardashian Posts Photos Of North That Are Too Cute For Words

Kim Kardashian is passing the baton of being a social media mogul to her adorable daughter, North West.

The famous mother-daughter duo took to their favorite social media platform—Snapchat—Monday while flying home from a family vacation in Costa Rica, and the results are pure perfection.

North, now 3-years-old, continues to look more and more like Kim as she poses for the camera using Snapchat‘s signature puppy filters.

Both Kim and North mimic each other’s silly voices and faces before the E! reality star asks her little girl, “Are you so beautiful?” To which North matter of factly replies, “Yeah.” Then the proud mom asks, “You are?!”

Aunt Khloe Kardashian also caught the pair on her own Snapchat, as both Kim and North hammed it up for the camera.

The Kardashian-West trio appeared to be happy to be heading back home after a memorable vacation. Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Scott Disick and Tyga were all in attendance. The trip included a private helicopter tour, traditional performances, pool time and plenty of photo opportunities.

North was joined by her little brother Saint West, her cousins Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick and Tyga’s son, King Cairo.

Each of the celebrity kids appeared multiple times on social media over the weekend and looked to be having an absolutely wonderful time with their family.

The Kardashian sisters also managed to sneak in a handful of workout sessions while on vacay. North’s mom reminded her many fans that she’s back and feeling better than ever.

In one Snapchat video, after motivating Khloe to “get it,” Kim panned over to shoot herself in the mirror, adding, “You guys, don’t I look so skinny today?!”

