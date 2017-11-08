Kim Kardashian’s Assistant Tells All In New Interview
Kim Kardashian West's assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, may be in the backseat of the reality star's life, but she has a front row seat to everything happening in Kim's life and she has decided to share some details.
As the reality star's longtime assistant, Shepherd, has been able to see the world through Kardashian eyes. So, what does she have to say about one of the most famous families in American pop culture?
Well, for one, they're some of the most hardworking people she knows and working for them simultaneously calls for an extreme amount of effort.
In a recent interview with Refinery29, the woman we typically catch glimpses of in the back of paparazzi photos is revealing what it really takes to keep up with the Kardashians.
Scroll down to see everything Kim K's assistant revealed:
Kris Jenner is really Superwoman!
The matriarch of the successful six siblings definitely knows how to make things work and according to Shepherd, she really always has her eye on the ball.
"Kris Jenner is a f--king G... If someone tells her no, she has no problem standing her ground and saying, 'We're not accepting that, get someone on the phone and make it happen,'" Shepherd described.
She continued, "That woman can literally get on the phone and change the world. And somehow, she juggles all of these kids, all of their careers, and still makes sure that every assistant, every staff member, has a Christmas present, delivered to us by Christmas, with a thoughtful card. And it's a nice ass Christmas present. That's the kind of person I aspire to be one day."prevnext
The life of an assistant is quite hard.
Shepherd's life can appear glamorous with the trips to different countries and at top priority celebrity events with her boss, but the assistant has a tough role.
"Don't forget that when you're an assistant, with all of that glamour comes schlepping the bags and the suitcases and taking the fall when the car doesn't show up or the flight is delayed or something goes wrong," she said.
However, she's not the only one who's hustling. Her boss is equally always on the go.
"There was a period last year, I remember, when we literally went from New York to Miami to New York to Iceland to Los Angeles to Cuba...Cannes was in there somewhere," she remembered. "So we needed those four months [at the end of 2016] to just really reflect on what's important."
The job has absolutely amazing perks!
Although working for the Kardashian is extremely hard work, the perks pay off.
Shepherd not only has extravagant christmas gifts from Kris Jenner, but she also gets gifts from Kim and Kanye.
During the interview with R29, there is a photo showing Shepherd with a trunk full of Kimoji swag, a bedroom of the highly coveted Life of Pablo merchandise, and she revealed she has offers from Mario Dedivanovic to do her makeup. Not to mention she has a pair of snakeskin boots from Mr. West himself.
Which she said was her, "Christmas present from Kanye."

Kanye West and his funny bone.
The public perception of Kanye West is that he is an incredibly deep and serious person, but Shepherd revealed that the rapper has a funny side.
"Do people know that he's funny? I know everyone thinks he's so deep and serious, but he's also so funny, like he has me rolling laughing, and sometimes I'm like, 'Is this inappropriate that I'm laughing so hard?'" she told Refinery29.
She further went on to talk about the artist obsession with the hilarious game Cards Against Humanity.
"Once, we were in San Francisco, and Kanye was obsessed with that game Cards Against Humanity," Shepherd said. "I didn't ask questions, I just figured out where the hell to find the game in San Francisco."
She is protective of her boss!
The Refinery 29 writer revealed that in her conversation with Shepherd she learned that the assistant was very much protective of Kim. She spoke about the robbery in Paris saying:
"It was terrifying. At the time, I had to hold it together and make sure everything was getting handled, and that we could get Kim home as quickly and safely as possible. Obviously I can't even begin to imagine what she's gone through, what she's had to deal with, but even I have been more cautious. We have alarms and security plans, and all that. Still, whenever I've had to stay home alone, I get a little scared. So I did get a couple of extra pepper sprays."
She also talked of the guy in Paris who tried to grab Kim's butt.
"Wherever we are, my instinct is just to protect her. I would truly take a bullet for her," she said. "But somehow she remains so composed in these huge crowds, or when she's being followed by photographers."
She continued, "It's such a weird thing to me that there are no laws for paparazzi about privacy and respect. I mean, if you were just a normal person and someone was taking pictures of you leaving your house, or following your child to school, that would be a major issue. But just because they're celebrities, you think you can wait outside their house for five hours in the middle of the night? That's not normal, and I just don't get how that's still being allowed."
[H/T Refinery 29, E! News]
Photo Credit: Instagram / @steph_shep