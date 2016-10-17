Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out Against Donald Trump For Making Inappropriate Remarks During ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

It turns out Donald Trump wasn't very happy when he discovered "piglet" Khloe Kardashian was starring on Celebrity Apprentice. He would have much rather had "the hot one" on his show. Now, Kardashian is speaking out the nasty words the presidential nominee said to her during the 2009 season.

"He basically wanted to just get rid of her. He called her a 'piglet,'" a Celebrity Apprentice editor said, adding that Trump allegedly once asked: "What is this? We can't even get the hot one?" ― referring to Khloe's older sister, Kim Kardashian West.

"He said, 'Why don't we fire Khloe? She is a fat piglet,'" a second source at The Apprentice claimed. "Why did we get the ugly Kardashian?"

"What's the reason we can get her off [the show]?" another editor recalled Trump supposedly asking. "When they fired [her], it wasn't on merit. It was on him not liking her."

Trump ultimately fired Kardashian over her court-mandated classed from her DUI incident. But the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wasn't that upset about it

"I didn't care to do Celebrity Apprentice," Kardashian admitted. "My mom made me do it. I hated every minute of it."

Finally, she revealed, after "stressing myself out, and then dealing with [Trump], and about to be fired, I'm like, 'F**k you, I don't want to do this.'"

