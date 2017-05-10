Kendra Wilkinson Posts First ‘Sex Tips’ Promo Photo, And It Is ‘Smart’

Former Playboy Playmate Kendra Wilkinson is gearing up for the Las Vegas debut of her wildly popular stage show Sex Tips, and to get fans pumped up, she’s shared the first promo to her Instagram.

Smart & Confident is the new black. Don’t you agree? 😉 Come see me in @SexTipsVegas starting May 27th @ParisVegas Call 1-888-746-7784 or click the link in my bio for tickets👆 #SexTipsVegas A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on May 8, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

The show co-stars Jai Rodriguez, formerly of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, and is described as “Part romantic comedy, part interactive sex tip seminar, ‘Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man’ takes audiences on a hilarious and wild ride where no topic is taboo and the insider tips come straight from the source: a gay man.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sex Tips a record-breaking run in New York City, and then followed that up with a sold-out national tour across America.

It’s run at Paris Las Vegas will be an exclusive 12-week engagement.

Kendra is the perfect person for this type of show because she has a no filter when it comes to her opinions and feelings on the topic of sex.

In a previous interview, regarding their sex life, Kendra said, “The thing is we are fun people we don’t trap ourselves in the bedroom we are spontaneous people and we don’t take things so serious and we don’t limit ourselves to our bedroom. We like to look outside the box.”

She went on to add, “We venture off into different places like the kitchen and the Jacuzzi, and we’ve done it in the car a couple of times … Hank and I did have sex on a jet ski in Cabo. It was awesome.”

If you’re going to be in Vegas between the end of May and the end of August, you’ll have a chance to check out the show. Bring your most embarrassing questions cause Kendra and Jai can handle them.

More News:

[H/T: Kendra Wilkinson / Instagram]