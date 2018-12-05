Kate Gosselin Shares Update On Son Collin

Kate Plus 8 star Kate Gosselin is speaking out again on her son Collin — who she has previous said is dealing with behavioral issues — and says he is living away from his seven siblings and home.

“He’s chugging along,” Gosselin said about the 12-year-old, according to Us Weekly. “It’s a family experience that we are dealing the best we can with. Everyone’s got their stuff. Another bump in the road and we’re all doing the best we can with it.”

Gosselin previously revealed that her son has special needs and that she has enrolled him in a program to help with his behavioral issues.

Ex-husband Jon Gosselin recently spoke about his son, revealing that Kate wouldn’t tell him where their son was.

But Kate is firm that their son is getting help he needs.

“I am confident he is in the best hands and receiving the best of what’s offered in this situation,” she said.

“I don’t have a relationship with him — I’ve moved on,” she admitted. “I support the kids and their relationship [with him] — some visit, some choose not to, some visit sometimes. I support them and what they want so they can be happy and whole.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com