Kate Gosselin Reveals What She Regrets About The Last 10 Years

It has been ten years since Jon & Kate Plus 8 first aired and Kate Gosselin regrets one thing — her need to always be in control.

“If I could go back, I wouldn’t spend so much time worrying about the messes and the obsessive compulsiveness and needing to be so in control,” Gosselin, 41, tells PEOPLE in their Sept. 5’s issue. “I would spend more time nibbling little feet and cuddling up. I worried about so many things I just didn’t need to be worrying about when they were still so young, and I came on way too strong. I should have just rolled around on the floor some. I wouldn’t have melted down as much.”

On May 14, 2006, the Gosselin famiy took the world by storm when they opened their home to viewers. Kate and her then-husband Jon showed the world what it was like to raise eight children, at the time 5-year old twins Mady and Cara and 16-month-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Leah, and Joel.

After Kate and Jon’s divorce in 2009, the show rebranded to Kate Plus 8.

After years of reality TV, the Kate and her children have had time to grow and overcome some struggles, including the painful divorce and raising a child with “special needs” (son, Collin).

“When you’re younger, you may have more energy, but when you’re older, you’re wiser,” she says. “We’ve been through so much, from the divorce to issues with Collin, and now I see that the other things I thought were important are just not.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com