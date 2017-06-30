Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Toned And Tanned Tummy On Snapchat

Kaley Cuoco is proud of her tanned, toned abs and she doesn’t care who knows it. Taking to Snapchat, the Big bang Theory star shared this pic of herself in what appears to be an evening outfit, and she is looking very fit.

Rocking an orange halter top and a multicolored skirt, Kaley looked ready to take on the night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cuoco is a fitness fanatic if you couldn’t tell. One thing she really loves to do is show off her fitness outfits whenever she’s working out.

The mainstay of her workout gear is Gold Sheep Clothing apparel, something near and dear to her heart.

Gold Sheep is a clothing company she partnered with to create the Paw Works line, which is a line of workout apparel with dog related garment prints that supports the Paw Works nonprofit animal rescue organization

Paw Works is described as giving “abandoned animals a second chance at life.”

Additionally, “In just two years, Paw Works has saved close to 2,000 abandoned dogs and cats in Southern California and placed them in permanent, loving homes. The organization also addresses animal overpopulation at its source by providing free spaying, neutering, vaccines and microchipping to pets in underserved communities.”

Workout gear with a purpose, that gives something back to the community and lets you look super hot while exercising. Seems like Kaley is investing her time and energy into something we can all benefit from.

More News:

[H/T: Kaley Cuoco / Snapchat]