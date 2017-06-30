Kaley Cuoco Shares Celebratory ‘Big Bang Theory’ Wrap Photo
Kaley Cuoco commemorated the wrap of Big Bang Theory's tenth season with two emotional photos.
In one shot, Cuoco is seen joining hands with co-stars Jim Parsons and Kunal Nayyar as she jumps for joy. She confesses that she "ugly cried" as it was time to wrap up production.
The 31-year-old actress also shared another celebratory photo with her castmates. In the photo, she expressed her emotions about what it meant to reach such a milestone as she huddled alongside Parsons, Johnny Galecki and the rest of the CBS sitcom's cast.
"humbled, grateful, happy, thankful, emotional, and excited are just a few words to describe how I feel right now," she captioned the photo. "oh and I love this group of people 🎀 see you next season!!!"
These shots, which amassed a total of 25,000 likes, are just the latest look behind the scenes of the series' tenth season.
Cuoco recently teased BBT fans with a glimpse at the script for the season finale, which is titled "The Long Distance Dissonance." She also gave followers a look at how the shows filmed an outdoor scene with a mobile production unit.
The episode will focus on a former Sheldon love interest pushing her way back into the picture, much to his friends' dismay.
The Big Bang Theory is currently airing Thursdays at 8/7c. "The Long Distance Dissonance" will air on May 11.
Follow Kaley Cuoco on Instagram at @normancook.
