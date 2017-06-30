Kaley Cuoco Shares Celebratory ‘Big Bang Theory’ Wrap Photo

Kaley Cuoco commemorated the wrap of Big Bang Theory's tenth season with two emotional photos.

That's a wrap!! 🎊🎥🥂 @bigbangtheory_cbs season 10! Photo cred 📸 @a.ayers10 and yes I ugly cried 😂🤷🏼‍♀️ A post shared by @normancook on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

In one shot, Cuoco is seen joining hands with co-stars Jim Parsons and Kunal Nayyar as she jumps for joy. She confesses that she "ugly cried" as it was time to wrap up production.

The 31-year-old actress also shared another celebratory photo with her castmates. In the photo, she expressed her emotions about what it meant to reach such a milestone as she huddled alongside Parsons, Johnny Galecki and the rest of the CBS sitcom's cast.

"humbled, grateful, happy, thankful, emotional, and excited are just a few words to describe how I feel right now," she captioned the photo. "oh and I love this group of people 🎀 see you next season!!!"

These shots, which amassed a total of 25,000 likes, are just the latest look behind the scenes of the series' tenth season.

Cuoco recently teased BBT fans with a glimpse at the script for the season finale, which is titled "The Long Distance Dissonance." She also gave followers a look at how the shows filmed an outdoor scene with a mobile production unit.

The episode will focus on a former Sheldon love interest pushing her way back into the picture, much to his friends' dismay.

The Big Bang Theory is currently airing Thursdays at 8/7c. "The Long Distance Dissonance" will air on May 11.

Follow Kaley Cuoco on Instagram at @normancook.

