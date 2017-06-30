Kaley Cuoco Reveals Artistic Behind-The-Scenes Photo On Big Bang Theory Set

Kaley Cuoco posted an incredibly artsy update to Instagram on Tuesday that showed off a painstakingly crafted caricature of her and her Big Bang Theory castmates.

Thank you @queenoftape for coming to visit and making this incredible piece of @bigbangtheory_cbs !!! We love it!!! ❤️🌸 A post shared by @normancook on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT

“Thank you @queenoftape for coming to visit and making this incredible piece of @bigbangtheory_cbs !!! We love it!!!” Cuoco captioned the photo.

The piece in question is a colorful portrait of the Big Bang Theory cast including Cuoco as Penny, Jim Parsons as Sheldon and Johnny Galecki as Leonard. While it’s impressive just at glance, it get even more mind-blowing once you learn about the piece’s construction.

As featured in Cuoco’s upload, the artist behind the art is Anna Dominguez, also known as “The Queen of Tape.” She’s a Chicago artist who creates beautiful works using only tape.

For the Big Bang Theory project, Dominguez utilized a variety Duck Tape products in a variety of different colors.

She’s been documenting the process behind the piece all week over on her Instagram profile this week. She started with an original sketch, posted a couple updates of the taping process then ended on handing the piece off to Cuoco.

She seems absolutely stoked to give her art to its subject, as she reposted the above photo with the caption “My new friend (Kaley Cuoco) 😜😘 thank you soooooo mucho for having us tonight!”

Check out a closer look at the beautiful tape art below.

You can follow Kaley Cuoco and “The Queen of Tape” on Instagram at @normancook and @queenoftape, respectively.

