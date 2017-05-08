Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Her Teen Mom Star ‘Date Tonight’ At MTV Movie And TV Awards

A very-pregnant Kailyn Lowry chose to forgo the inevitable “is that her new man” rumor mill at this year’s MTV Movie And TV Awards opting to take her friend Amber Portwood as her date.

The Teen Mom stars got glammed up for the night, with Portwood wearing a lacy white gown with a revealing cut-out on her chest, and Lowry donning a form-fitting red gown that shows off her baby-bump.

Many fans of the two ladies responded to the picture.

One Twitter user gushed, “Yall both looking gorgeous. . Amber look at u slaying it girl..true inspiration for my weight loss girl.”

Another fan said, “OMG Amber you are smoking HOT 🔥🔥🔥 You are rocking it 😍😍 Kails your rocking the Red on the RedCarpet 😍😍 OneHot Mumma 🔥🔥 you both are queens👑👑”

Still, more fans heaved compliments like, “Another said, “You both look stunning! Amber, you know how to werk it all! Fashionista!,” and, “Two strong, beautiful, amazing ladies ♡ love watching you both.”

@KailLowry Mwah💋 ready for my date😉 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) May 7, 2017

No word on why Lowry didn’t take Chris Lopez, the recently-announced father of her unborn child, to the awards show, but it could be due to him being notoriously private.

Then again, maybe the two ladies just wanted a fun girls night out.

