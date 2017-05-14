Kailyn Lowry Wishes Twitter ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ And The Reactions Are Great

Star of the Teen Mom series Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter to share Mother’s Day wishes to all of her followers, only to receive copious amounts of well wishes in return.

Happy Mother’s Day 🖤 — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 14, 2017

When it comes to Twitter, users are always happy to send critical messages full of expletives to celebrities, with virtually any message a celebrity posts making them susceptible to judgment. In a surprise twist, there wasn’t a negative response to be seen in response to Lowry’s message.

One user returned the sentiment, saying, “Happy Mother’s Day gorgeous! I hope the boys spoil you with love today and everyday [sic].”

Another user referenced Lowry’s recent college graduation, wishing, “Happy mother’s day to you as well. Congratulations on your 🎓.” Yet another user added, “Happy mothers day and congrats on your graduation I hope this was an amazing weekend surrounded by the best.”

Many users offered words of reassurance and encouragement, noting, “Your boys are so lucky to have you your gorgeous! Have a wonderful day (:”

Many of Kailyn’s recent tweets have been drawing criticism from people who don’t like the personality, as she received lots of hateful messages after sharing her sad thoughts about fellow MTV personality Big Black passing away.

Having recently announced the identity of the father of her upcoming child, Lowry caught flack for having three different partners, resulting in three different children. Despite announcing the father was her friend Chris Lopez, the two aren’t pursuing a romantic relationship together.

Instead, Lowry is rumored to have a romantic partnership with DJ Cephas, even though the pair has shot down those rumors.

“He’s a good person with good energy, which is what I want to be around,” Lowry said in an interview with The Dirty. “People obviously want to make it more because they love gossip and entertainment.”

“Kail and I are just friends,” Cephas said, echoing Lowry’s message. “We are not dating. I have a lot of respect for her. I think she admires the fact that I find positivity in any circumstance.”

The rumors were sparked by a specific Snapchat photo of the two of them, even though Cephas confirmed the photos meant nothing.

“The picture of us in bed did not mean anything,” Cephas said. “Everyone was under the impression that we were being intimate and that wasn’t the case.”

He concluded by saying: “As far as people trying to control how she lives her life really baffles me. Who are they to say what someone else should be doing with their life? Everyone is human.”

