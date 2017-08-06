Justin Theroux Wishes Wife, Jennifer Aniston Happy Birthday With Sweet Selfie

Justin Theroux and wife, Jennifer Aniston are particularly private about their marriage, but her birthday on Saturday called for an extra special shout out.

Giving fans and followers a rare glimpse into his marriage with the Friends star, Theroux took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate Aniston’s birthday with a sweet selfie to mark the occasion.

Simply captioned, “HBDJ,” followed by a heart emoji and “XO,” the image is the first selfie the couple has ever made public and certainly shows how in love they are.

HBDJ❤ XO A photo posted by @justintheroux on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

In the adorable photograph, it looks like the two lovebirds are catching up on some much-needed R&R as Aniston and Theroux are on a tropical vacation. Preparing to blow a kiss into the camera while her husband looks on adoringly, the two are snuggled close with their heads touching one another as palm trees sway in the background.

The pair met on the set of the film, Wunderlust in 2011 and tied the knot in 2015 at their California mansion. Despite being together for a little more than six years now, this is the third photograph Theroux has shared of his wife on social media.

Either way, we’ll take it. Here’s to another fabulous year for Aniston!

