Jon Gosselin’s Lawyer Says Kate Gosselin Isn’t Telling the Whole Truth About Their Son Colin

As Jon Gosselin continues to search for answers about his son Colin, his lawyer believes Kate Gosselin is not telling the truth, E! News reports.

During Kate’s interview on Good Morning America she confirmed Colin is not living at home and is at a special program that helps him learn how to deal with his “educational and social challenges.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

When asked about Jon’s claims that he has not been informed about this situation, Kate, 41, told GMA: “We are both court ordered not to speak about the care and custody of our children in detail. I’ve known all along where [Collin] is, but the world doesn’t know, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Jon’s lawyer released a statement explaining the situation and confirmed the court order.

“There is a court order and Jon is strictly abiding by it. The public doesn’t know the whole story,” his lawyer Kristen Doleva-Lecher explained. “Jon is absolutely hurt by statements made about Colin and Jon’s role as his father. I can assure you that Jon is very concerned about all of his children. He is a loving father and he is acting in accordance with the law to do what’s right for the kids.”

His lawyer also told Us Weekly, Jon is “very upset by certain statements made to the press” and feels “the whole story is not being told.”

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.

