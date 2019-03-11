John Wick Could Get A TV Series Prequel

John Wick: Chapter 2 is little more than a week away from hitting theaters, but the filmmakers behind the surprising action hit are already looking at ways to expand the fledgling franchise into different mediums.

Speaking at a press day for the sequel (via SlashFilm), director Chad Stahelski revealed plans to expand the seemingly unstoppable assassin’s world. He discussed plans for a potential prequel and television series, perhaps combining the two.

“Well, we’re not doing a prequel [with Chapter 2]. We wanted to, it just didn’t fit quite where we’re at,” Stahelski said. “We basically almost have a prequel written, but we’d save that for other aspects of the property.”

Stahelski said he’s worked with screenwriter Derek Kolstad to flesh out the world.

“Lionsgate is very interested in doing a John Wick TV show, and that seems very appealing to us, to give those creative ideas to that entity, because I think in TV you could really expand on what that is, and greater than we could in just a two-hour film,” Stahelski added.

The director’s words indicate that Chapter 2 may not be the last John Wick film, either.

“We’d like to wrap-up the story we’re telling now and maybe save all our prequel ideas and impossible task ideas for that medium,” he said.

Whether series star Keanu Reeves appears in the television show—or if the show even happens—is definitely not set, but one can hold hope.

John Wick: Chapter 2 is directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ruby Rose, John Leguizamo, and Ian McShane. Principal photography on John Wick: Chapter 2 began in October 2015.

John Wick: Chapter 2 opens in theaters on Feb. 10, 2017.

